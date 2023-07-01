A Stephen Foster Stakes unlike any other will take place on Saturday when eight of the country's best older horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Stephen Foster Stakes at Ellis Park in Henderson, Ky. One of the country's most storied races for older horses, the Stephen Foster has traditionally been held at Churchill Downs in Louisville. But concerns over the safety of the dirt surface at Churchill forced the race to be moved to Ellis. The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Stephen Foster Stakes odds. West Will Power is second in the odds at 7-2 in the Stephen Foster Stakes 2023 field, while Proxy and Rattle N Roll are the co-third choices in the odds, at 4-1.

Post time for the $1 million race is 5:26 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Stephen Foster Stakes picks of your own.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and last week he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

For Saturday, he has handicapped the 2023 Stephen Foster Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Stephen Foster Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Smile Happy, even though he is the 3-1 morning-line favorite. A son of champion sprinter Runhappy, Smile Happy has four wins, two seconds and one third in eight career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Alysheba Stakes on the Kentucky Oaks undercard.

But this 4-year-old has never beaten a field like this one, going 0-for-2 in Grade 1 races in his career. "He must prove that his last start wasn't a fluke," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers another horse over Smile Happy. You can see all of Weir's Stephen Foster Stakes picks here.

How to make 2023 Stephen Foster Stakes picks

Instead, Weir's top pick is a horse who will be one of the longer prices in the field and is "awfully dangerous." Weir is only sharing his analysis and which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the Stephen Foster Stakes, and what longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest Stephen Foster Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Stephen Foster Stakes, and find out.

