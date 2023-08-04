Arguably the most popular racehorse in training returns to the track on Saturday when Cody's Wish faces five other horses in the 2023 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Named after Cody Dorman, a teenager who was born with the rare genetic disorder Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, Cody's Wish has nine wins in 13 career starts. He enters the Whitney Stakes 2023 on a six-race winning streak, which includes a victory in last year's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. He is the 1-2 favorite in the 2023 Whitney Stakes odds. Grade 1 winner Zandon is 9-2 in the six-horse 2023 Whitney Stakes field, while the Todd Pletcher-trained Charge It is 5-1. White Abarrio (6-1), Last Samurai (15-1) and Giant Game (20-1) round out the 2023 Whitney Stakes horses.

Post time for the $1 million race is 5:42 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Whitney Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

One surprise: Weir is completely fading Charge It, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Charge It has four wins and three seconds in 10 career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 2 Suburban Stakes on July 8 at Belmont Park.

However, Weir does not like that Charge It has repeatedly failed against Grade 1 horses. He is 0-for-3 in Grade 1 races, his best finish being a second in the 2022 Florida Derby. "I was a fan, but I need to see him prove that he actually fits with better horses," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is not using Charge It in any of his wagers. You can see all of Weir's 2023 Whitney Stakes bets here.

2023 Whitney Stakes odds, contenders