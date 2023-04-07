New York's road to the Kentucky Derby concludes on Saturday when 13 horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. The winner of the Wood Memorial 2023 will earn 100 qualifying points toward the Derby, guaranteeing that horse a spot in the starting gate in the first leg of the Triple Crown. The Brad Cox-trained Hit Show is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Wood Memorial odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Dreamlike is second in the odds at 7-2 in the Wood Memorial 2023 field. Slip Mahoney (6-1), Arctic Arrogance (6-1) and Classic Catch (10-1) round out the top five on the odds board.

Post time for the $750,000 Wood Memorial race is 6:16 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field set to leave the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Louisville, Ky.,-based racing expert Jody Demling has to say before making any 2023 Wood Memorial picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic this past November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the country. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. And last year he nailed the exacta in the Wood Memorial.

Top 2023 Wood Memorial predictions

One shocker: Demling is high on Arctic Arrogance, who is tied for third in the odds, at 6-1. Trained by Linda Rice, Arctic Arrogance has two wins and four seconds in six career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Withers Stakes.

Demling believes that Arctic Arrogance has the breeding to win on Saturday. "His sire, Frosted, won the Wood Memorial in 2015. Frosted's sire, Tapit, won the Wood in 2004. I think he has a big chance to add to his family's legacy," Demling told SportsLine.

Moreover, Demling's top pick is a horse who could become one of the "major contenders" for the Kentucky Derby. Demling also is high on a double-digit longshot who "should not have a problem" with the distance of this race.

2023 Wood Memorial odds