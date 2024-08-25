2024 AEW All In results: Live updates, recap, grades, highlights, card, matches, start time from Wembley
Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson headline a stacked card at Wembley Stadium in London
All Elite Wrestling delivers one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of the year, AEW All In. The sequel to their Wembley Stadium spectacle in London is headlined by world champion Swerve Strickland against Bryan Danielson in the latter's potential retirement match.
Strickland is one of AEW's bigger success stories as he prepares to defend his title in front of an estimated 50,000 fans. Danielson qualified for Sunday's main event by winning the Owen Hart Memorial Cup and stakes his career to become AEW world champion for the first time.
The other world title match on the card sees Toni Storm put up the women's world championship against Mariah May in a rivalry that has been built beautifully, and with a bucket of Storm's blood. Plus, AEW TBS champion Mercedes Mone puts her title on the line against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. And AEW American champion MJF battles Will Ospreay with plenty of interesting storylines to follow.
AEW All In will be presented live on Sunday from Wembley Stadium in London. It is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier at noon on YouTube. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below.
2024 AEW All In match card
- AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
- AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
- AEW TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
- AEW American Championship -- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
- AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin match)
- FTW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (FTW Rules match)*
- "Hangman" Page vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Evil Uno vs. Roderick Strong vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Matt Taven vs. Mike Bennett vs. multiple TBAs (Casino Gauntlet No. 1 contenders match for AEW world title)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens vs. Max Caster)
- AEW World Trios Championships -- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)
- Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (Mixed Tag Team match)**
*If Hook loses, he can't challenge for the FTW title so long as Jericho is champion
**pre-show match, winner selects stipulation for Statlander vs. Nightingale at AEW All Out
Up next is the AEW American championship match. Will Ospreay will surely receive a raucous reaction from his fellow Englishman against the nefarious MJF.
Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal: Cage may have lost his trios championships but he's onto bigger things after winning Sunday's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal. Cage defeated 11 other wrestlers to earn a future AEW world title shot. Cassidy and Continental champion Kazuchika Okada started the match. AEW commentator Nigel McGuiness made a surprise appearance as the third entrant. McGuiness received a huge ovation wrestling for the first time since his career was cut short in 2011. The Casino Gauntlet's other big surprise was the AEW debut of former WWE intercontinental champion Ricochet, who entered the match No. 10 and went straight after "Hangman" Adam Page. The Casino Gauntlet functions differently than a traditional battle royal. Wrestlers enter at intervals; however, the match ends once someone scores a pinfall. Killswitch crushed Kyle O'Reilly with a chokeslam in the closing moments before throwing Cage on top of O'Reilly for the cover.
The Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal is one of the better wrestling innovations in recent years. It pairs the Royal Rumble's beloved interval format while adding unpredictability with the unpredictability of a sudden death pinfall. AEW is doing a better job lately with making these matches significant. Several high-profile stars were involved, two big surprise entrants, and a deserving winner. Christian Cage def. Orange Cassidy, Kazuchika Okada, Nigel McGuiness, Kyle O'Reilly, Zack Sabre Jr., Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jeff Jarrett, Ricochet and Killswitch to earn an AEW world championship match. Grade: B+
AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster): A lot of car crash offense from all three teams from the jump, too much to capture in a recap, really. Billy Gunn nearly won the match for The Acclaimed when he delivered a Fameasser to Matt Jackson for a two count. Nick Jackson nearly stole the match with a belt shot to Harwood, who kicked at two. An EVP Trigger seconds later finished things off, though, as the Bucks retained their belts. After the match, the Grizzled Young Vets entered the ring for a staredown with the Bucks. After the Bucks left, GYV attacked Harwood. The Young Bucks def. FTR and The Acclaimed to retain the titles -- Grade: B
