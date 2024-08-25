2024 AEW All In results: Live updates, recap, grades, highlights, card, matches, start time from Wembley

All Elite Wrestling delivers one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of the year, AEW All In. The sequel to their Wembley Stadium spectacle in London is headlined by world champion Swerve Strickland against Bryan Danielson in the latter's potential retirement match.

Strickland is one of AEW's bigger success stories as he prepares to defend his title in front of an estimated 50,000 fans. Danielson qualified for Sunday's main event by winning the Owen Hart Memorial Cup and stakes his career to become AEW world champion for the first time.

The other world title match on the card sees Toni Storm put up the women's world championship against Mariah May in a rivalry that has been built beautifully, and with a bucket of Storm's blood. Plus, AEW TBS champion Mercedes Mone puts her title on the line against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. And AEW American champion MJF battles Will Ospreay with plenty of interesting storylines to follow.

AEW All In will be presented live on Sunday from Wembley Stadium in London. It is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier at noon on YouTube. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below.

2024 AEW All In match card

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (FTW Rules match)* "Hangman" Page vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Evil Uno vs. Roderick Strong vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Matt Taven vs. Mike Bennett vs. multiple TBAs (Casino Gauntlet No. 1 contenders match for AEW world title)

The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens vs. Max Caster) AEW World Trios Championships -- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (Mixed Tag Team match)**



*If Hook loses, he can't challenge for the FTW title so long as Jericho is champion

**pre-show match, winner selects stipulation for Statlander vs. Nightingale at AEW All Out