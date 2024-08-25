2024 AEW All In results, recap, grades: Bryan Danielson wins world title, Ricochet debuts and Sting returns

Bryan Danielson is finally the AEW world champion. "The American Dragon" defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, rescuing his career from retirement in an emotionally gripping showcase.

Strickland vs. Danielson was a worthy main event for All Elite Wrestling's second Wembley Stadium show. Sunday's headliners delivered action and storytelling in a match heavy on stakes. Danielson's title win was the highlight in a pay-per-view full of big moments, including the debut of Ricochet, and surprise returns from Sting and Nigel McGuiness. England was well represented with three of the country's professional wrestlers winning titles on home soil.

CBS Sports was with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below.

2024 AEW All In match results, grades



AEW World Trios Championships -- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) (Ladder Match): All of the expected craziness here, leading to Cage being handed hairspray by Nick Wayne's mother, which he then sprayed into Yuta's eyes. After Robinson used the spray on Wayne's mother, he was put through a table by Killswitch. Cage speared Murphy off of a ladder and into a table propped up in the corner. Cage seemingly had the match won when PAC ran into the ring, shoved Cage from the ladder and grabbed a belt to win the titles. Result: PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta win the titles -- Grade: B

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May: A lot of physicality at the top of the match, with exchanges of punches, forearms and chops. Early in the match, May grabbed Storm on the ring apron and powerbombed her to the floor. That allowed May to take over the match for a stretch, battering Storm with slaps and punches. May also delivered several cheapshots to Luther before slapping her own mother at ringside. The lack of focus allowed Storm to come back with a hip attack and then a piledriver on the ring steps that left May busted open. May eventually came back with a series of three hip attacks of her own before Storm countered a fourth with a lariat and nearly had the match won with Storm Zero. The women traded low blows and then a simultaneous headbutt to slow things down. May scored her own near fall with Mayday and then went to grab Storm's title belt, but Luther ripped it away. May grabbed a shoe but Storm took it away. Storm couldn't bring herself to use the shoe to hit May, which proved to be her downfall as May hit her own Storm Zero moments later to win the title. This was pretty much everything you could ask for a match that had seen a nearly perfect build. A few hiccups but otherwise a tremendous match. Mariah May def. Toni Storm via pinfall to win the title -- Grade: A-

FTW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (FTW Rules match): Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith teamed up on Hook in the opening moments, taking advantage of the FTW rules. Hook made a brief comeback before Jericho grabbed a pool cue and dumped out a bag of cricket balls. After suplexing Jericho, Hook grabbed a cricket bat and laid into Jericho, Bill and Keith before hitting the balls at Jericho. Keith blindsided Hook with a trash can lid, allowing Jericho to lock in Walls of Jericho. Moments later, Hook had Jericho locked in the Walls until Bill ran in to make the save. Bill and Keith set up a table and placed a board wrapped in barbwire on it. Hook was able to avoid a chokeslam onto the board but Jericho poked him in his good eye, leaving Hook fighting blind. Hook removed his eyepatch and yelled to the crowd that he can see. Hook delivered a suplex before Bill grabbed him from behind. Jericho missed a shot with the pool cue, hitting Bill and driving him into the barbwire. After more interference from Keith, Taz left the commentary booth and locked in a Tazmission at the same time Hook locked Redrum on Jericho to win the belt. Choppy at times but helped by a lively London crowd. Hook def. Chris Jericho via submission to win the title -- Grade: B-

AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster): A lot of car crash offense from all three teams from the jump, too much to capture in a recap, really. Billy Gunn nearly won the match for The Acclaimed when he delivered a Fameasser to Matt Jackson for a two count. Nick Jackson nearly stole the match with a belt shot to Harwood, who kicked at two. An EVP Trigger seconds later finished things off, though, as the Bucks retained their belts. After the match, the Grizzled Young Vets entered the ring for a staredown with the Bucks. After the Bucks left, GYV attacked Harwood. The Young Bucks def. FTR and The Acclaimed to retain the titles -- Grade: B

Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal: Cage may have lost his trios championships but he's onto bigger things after winning Sunday's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal. Cage defeated 11 other wrestlers to earn a future AEW world title shot. Cassidy and Continental champion Kazuchika Okada started the match. AEW commentator Nigel McGuiness made a surprise appearance as the third entrant. McGuiness received a huge ovation wrestling for the first time since his career was cut short in 2011. The Casino Gauntlet's other big surprise was the AEW debut of former WWE intercontinental champion Ricochet, who entered the match No. 10 and went straight after "Hangman" Adam Page. The Casino Gauntlet functions differently than a traditional battle royal. Wrestlers enter at intervals; however, the match ends once someone scores a pinfall. Killswitch crushed Kyle O'Reilly with a chokeslam in the closing moments before throwing Cage on top of O'Reilly for the cover.

The Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal is one of the better wrestling innovations in recent years. It pairs the Royal Rumble's beloved interval format while adding unpredictability with the unpredictability of a sudden death pinfall. AEW is doing a better job lately with making these matches significant. Several high-profile stars were involved, two big surprise entrants, and a deserving winner. Christian Cage def. Orange Cassidy, Kazuchika Okada, Nigel McGuiness, Kyle O'Reilly, Zack Sabre Jr., Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jeff Jarrett, Ricochet and Killswitch to earn an AEW world championship match. Grade: B+

AEW American Championship -- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay: The MJF-Ospreay feud was given an extra touch of theatrics with the entrances. Ospreay had an "Assassins Creed" inspired walkout; meanwhile, the American champ was draped in Uncle Sam threads. Ospreay tried to hit the Hidden Blade early but did not manage to put away the champion. MJF repeatedly provoked and undermined Ospreay in an attempt to play mind games. MJF kept pace with Ospreay despite the latter's reputation as possibly the best professional wrestler on the planet. MJF impressively countered a Stormbreaker into a Cross Rhodes before spiking Ospreay with a legitimately scary piledriver. Ospreay eventually hit the Stormbreaker as fans called for the Tiger Driver 91, a move Ospreay retired after storyline injuring Bryan Danielson. Ospreay's neck continued to take a beating as MJF drove him head first into the ring apron with a Panama Sunrise.

MJF went to incredible lengths to retain his title, from nearly drawing a count out to hitting Ospreay with the belt. MJF pulled out his Dynamite diamond ring -- an accessory he's repeatedly used to win matches -- in hopes of landing a match-ending blow. MJF was thwarted by a masked man who revealed himself as Daniel Garcia. Garcia had been absent for nearly two months since being betrayed and injured by MJF. Ospreay took advantage of the distraction and hit MJF with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay finally succumbed to temptation and hit MJF with the Tiger Driver 91 to win the match. Ospreay refused to touch the American title and was awarded the original international championship. Everything about this match was a recipe for success. The London crowd came unglued each time their countryman Ospreay got offense. The challenger's heroics were contrasted by a despicable MJF. Tying it all together was top-notch wrestling in front of a stadium crowd. Ospreay def. MJF via pinfall to win the title. Grade: A



AEW TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D: Mone and Baker fought back and forth in an extended bout for the TBS title. It took a while but the match finally captured fans' imaginations with a big top rope spot. Mone lifted Baker for a top rope bodyslam that Baker countered midair by spinning through. Kamille, unbeknownst to the referee, pulled Mone's leg under the rope to break the count. The shenanigans continued as Mone tried to hit Baker with the TBS title. Baker ducked and Mone almost struck the referee. Kamille tried to interfere behind the referee's back but was outwitted. Baker tossed the NJPW Strong Women's title to Kamille and flung herself to the mat. The sound drew the referee's attention and he ejected Kamille from ringside believing she struck Baker. The classic spot was a callback to Eddie Guerrero, Mone's idol.

Baker picked up the pace with a Panama Sunrise and stomp in quick succession for a nearfall. Mone escaped Baker's Lockjaw finisher by biting the challenger's hand. A Money Maker soon after secured the victory for Mone. A match that didn't live up to its stature as a first-time meeting between some of the biggest women's stars to emerge from WWE and AEW in the last five to 10 years. The exchanges were occasionally clunky and the fans seemed burnt out from MJF vs. Ospreay. It picked up towards the end but the finish was anticlimactic. Mone def. Baker via pinfall to retain the title. Grade: B

TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin match): Expectations for violence were high from the get go. Allin entered the ring with outward facing thumbtacks glued to his face! Allin flung himself at Perry before the champion entered the ring. The challenger walloped Perry with chairs and grinded his thumbtack-covered head into his rival's face. Moments later, Allin hit Perry with a backdrop into a pane of glass that cut up the champ's back. Allin's recklessness soon got the better of him. Allin attempted another suicide dive but careened into the coffin. Perry took over by tying his opponent's hands and feet, bloodying him and introducing more thumbtacks into the match. Perry walked Allin up the rampway and tossed him off 15 feet into tables. Perry retrieved a bodybag and zipped up Allin inside it. Perry placed Allin into the coffin. Allin sat up like a zombie but was promptly met with a knee to the skull. Perry closed the casket door, sealing his victory and handing Allin his first career loss in a coffin match. The Young Bucks arrived post-match with a gasoline canister. The Jackson brothers poured the gasoline over Allin as Perry sparked a lighter. The Elite's efforts to cremate Allin were thwarted by Sting's surprise arrival. Allin's retired tag team partner put a beating on The Elite and sent them fleeing. Fun violence, a straightforward victory and a fun surprise post-match. The fast-paced match was perfect in length and didn't overstay its welcome. Perry def. Allin to retain the title. Grade: B+

AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson: This was a technically impressive showcase packed with chain wrestling, high-flying, slick counters and big momentum swings. The entire match was elevated by the weight of Danielson's potential retirement and both wrestlers' character work. The challenger walked out to his classic theme song, "The Final Countdown." Danielson embraced his wife, former WWE superstar Brie Garcia, and their children on his way to the ring. Strickland was accompanied by his manager Prince Nana and legendary rapper Bun B, who performed a remix of Strickland's theme song.

Strickland solidified his heel turn against the sentimental favorite early in the match. Prince Nana placed a ring bell on the mat while the referee was preoccupied, which Strickland used as the landing pad for a Death Valley Driver. Strickland asked a bloody Danielson why he'd traumatize his own family. The champ then dragged Danielson over to Danielson's family ringside. Strickland repeatedly stomped on Danielson's bloody face as Garcia shielded her children. Strickland looked at Danielson's young daughter and said, "You wanted your daddy to go home to you? That's what I'm doing for you." For context, Danielson previously stated he'd be retiring from full-time wrestling this year as a promise to his daughter.

Back in the ring, Strickland perched on the corner post for a Sweve Stomp. Danielson expertly rolled Strickland over into a submission hold before unleashing a flurry of offense. Sunday's headliners continued to trade offense but Danielson generally got the better. The highlights included his vengeful signature kicks and an avalanche tiger suplex. The brutality escalated once Strickland took over again. Danielson's expression bounced between dejected and undeniable as Strickland continued to crack him with shots. Danielson looked longingly at his family as he ate kick after kick. A fired-up Danielson loudly apologized to his family while ignoring the attacks coming his way. The challenger slapped the taste out of Strickland's mouth and unleashed a flurry that brought the crowd to its feet.

Danielson appeared to have the match won, yet Strickland shockingly brushed off Danielson's Busaiku Knee finisher. Strickland stared daggers at Danielson's family before hitting Big Pressure, a move no one had kicked out of before Danielson did. Chaos erupted outside as "Hangman" Page hit ringside. Page has been on a warpath for vengeance after Strickland tormented Page's family. The distraction allowed Danielson to hit a Busaiku Knee for a near fall. A subsequent power struggle ended when Danielson reeled off a series of Busaiku Knees and submissions that forced Strickland to tap for the first time in his AEW career.

A remarkable showcase that made the most of Danielson's family ringside. Strickland excelled as a cruel villain and Danielson's comeback spots were inspiring. Page's cameo was a nice touch, a long overdue comeuppance for Strickland's tasteless appetite for family trauma. Danielson was the favorite to win despite his real-life apprehension towards winning at the expense of younger talent. Yet he elevated Strickland in defeat, added to his all-time great legacy and can be a valuable champion for AEW moving forward. Certainly one of the best matches of 2024. Danielson def. Strickland via submission to win the title. Grade: A+