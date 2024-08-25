All Elite Wrestling welcomes an estimated 50,000 professional wrestling fans into Wembley Stadium's legendary walls for AEW All In. The second iteration of All In London features 10 matches, including the possible retirement of all-time great Bryan Danielson.

Swerve Strickland stakes his AEW world championship against Danielson's career in a historic meeting. Strickland will walk the long ramp to the ring as the first black pro wrestling world champion to headline Wembley Stadium. Danielson earned the title shot by winning this year's Owen Hart Memorial Cup. It's do or die for Danielson as he's repeatedly stated this will be his final year as a full-time performer.

England is well-represented on Sunday. Will Ospreay, Mariah May and PAC have the home crowd behind them as they challenge for AEW titles. Other notable names competing at All In include Mercedes Mone, Chris Jericho and Christian Cage.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday.

Watch 2024 AEW All In



Date: Aug. 25

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London | Start time: Noon ET

Watch live: TrillerTV and Bleacher Report

2024 AEW All In match card

AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson



Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May



"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May AEW TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.



Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. AEW American Championship -- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin match)

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin match) FTW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (FTW Rules match)*



Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (FTW Rules match)* "Hangman" Page vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Evil Uno vs. Roderick Strong vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Matt Taven vs. Mike Bennett vs. multiple TBAs (Casino Gauntlet No. 1 contenders match for AEW world title)

AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens vs. Max Caster)



The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens vs. Max Caster) AEW World Trios Championships -- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (Mixed Tag Team match)**



*If Hook loses, he can't challenge for the FTW title so long as Jericho is the champion

**pre-show match, winner selects stipulation for Statlander vs. Nightingale at AEW All Out