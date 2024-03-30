Rebel Stakes winner Timberlake can establish himself as one of the leading contenders for the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. Trained by Brad Cox, who has won the last two runnings of the Arkansas Derby, Timberlake has three wins and one second in six career starts. He enters the Arkansas Derby 2024 as one of the top five future book favorites for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. On Saturday, Timberlake is the 9-5 second choice in the 2024 Arkansas Derby odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Muth is the 8-5 favorite in the 10-horse 2024 Arkansas Derby field.



Post time is set for 7:47 p.m. ET.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has astute handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. And in January, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup.

Top 2024 Arkansas Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Mystik Dan even though he is one of the top favorites. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Mystik Dan is coming off a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, which he earned when winning the Southwest Stakes on Feb. 3. That figure is six points better than any figure earned by any other horse in Saturday's Arkansas Derby 2024.

But that Southwest performance came on a sloppy track, and Yu thinks there's a chance that Mystik Dan's freaky effort was a product of the slop. "I'm leery and I think he will be overplayed, so I think he's a fade," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is not including Mystik Dan in any of her wagers.

2024 Arkansas Derby odds, contenders