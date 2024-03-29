Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert can tie the record for wins by a trainer when he saddles the favored Muth in the 2024 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The 71-year-old Baffert has won the Arkansas Derby five times, most famously with eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015. That's one shy of the record of five held by trainer Todd Pletcher. On Saturday, Baffert will go for No. 6 with Muth, who has three wins and two seconds in five career starts. Muth is the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Arkansas Derby odds. Rebel Stakes winner Timberlake is the 9-5 second choice in the 10-horse 2024 Arkansas Derby field, while Southwest Stakes winner Mystik Dan is 5-2.



Post time is set for 7:47 p.m. ET.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has astute handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. And in January, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup.

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Mystik Dan even though he is one of the top favorites. The third choice in the odds at 5-2, Mystik Dan has two wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off an eight-length victory in the Southwest Stakes, also at Oaklawn Park.

But the Southwest win came on a sloppy track, and Yu questions the quality of Mystik Dan's performance that day because of the condition of the track. "I'm leery and I think he will be overplayed, so I think he's a fade," Yu told SportsLine.

Moreover, Yu is high on a double-digit longshot who "has always trended in the right direction."

