A horse with just two races in his career, Mindframe is an unknown among the 10 contenders in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field. While he was victorious in both of those starts, neither were stakes races, and the longest was only 1 1/16 miles. Despite that, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt is the second-favorite in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. He is 7-2, which trails only Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone at 9-5. The two biggest 2024 Belmont Stakes favorites drew the outside posts for the Belmont Stakes 2024, which takes place on Saturday from Saratoga Race Course.

Mindframe has the No. 10 post, with Sierra Leone just inside at No. 9. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan has the No. 3 post and is the third favorite at 5-1. Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Belmont Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Seize the Grey, even though he is coming off a win in the Preakness Stakes. That race was the horse's third at a distance of at least 1 1/8 miles and the only one he was successful in. He finished third and seventh in the others, with the seventh-place finish coming in a G1 race. Given that the Preakness came on a muddy track, and his other longer-distance races came on fast tracks, one could surmise that the off-track conditions aided Seize the Grey.

Also working against Seize the Grey is that the 2024 Belmont field will have more pace in it than he saw at the Preakness. Only four horses had speed figures of at least 100 in the Preakness, but twice as many have reached triple-digits in the Belmont 2024. There are too many factors working against the Preakness winner for Yu to use him in 2024 Belmont Stakes bets. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders