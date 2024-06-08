Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey will meet in the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The Belmont Stakes 2024 will serve as the rubber match in the final leg of the Triple Crown. However, Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds after skipping the Preakness. The Todd Pletcher-trainer Mindframe is the second choice at 7-2, even though this is his first Triple Crown race. Should you back any of those 2024 Belmont Stakes horses to win when you place your 2024 Belmont Stakes prediction?

Mystik Dan (5-1) and Seize the Grey (8-1) occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, on the horse racing odds board. Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Belmont Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

For the final leg of the Triple Crown, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Belmont Stakes lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Seize the Grey, even though he is coming off a win in the Preakness Stakes. Seize the Grey won the Pat Day Mile at the beginning of May, but he was still not one of the favorites heading into his Preakness victory. He only won once in his six races prior to the Pat Day Mile, finishing seventh in the Blue Grass Stakes behind horses like Sierra Leone and Just a Touch.

Seize the Grey took advantage of a Preakness field that was missing horsepower due to the quick turnaround after the Kentucky Derby. However, he will not have the same fortune on Saturday since the 2024 Belmont Stakes field is loaded with talent. There are also several 2024 Belmont Stakes horses who are more equipped to handle the race after skipping the Preakness, so Yu is avoiding Seize the Grey with her 2024 Belmont Stakes bets.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who "has been training forwardly." She also has identified a double-digit longshot who is a strong "longshot play."

So who wins the 2024 Belmont Stakes? What double-digit longshot is a must-play? And how has Yu constructed her wagers?

