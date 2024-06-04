The 2024 Belmont Stakes won't run at Belmont Park for the first time since 1967 due to renovations at the Long Island racetrack. Instead, the Belmont Stakes 2024 will take place at Saratoga Race Course, roughly 200 miles north of Belmont Park. Outside of just the location change, the move to Saratoga Race Course will also shorten the 2024 Belmont Stakes from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/4 on Saturday. How should the shorter race affect your 2024 Belmont Stakes prediction? Mindframe is one of only three horses in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field that hasn't run in a Triple Crown race this year and the Todd Pletcher-trained horse hasn't been pushed more than 1 1/16 miles over his first two career races.

The jump to 1 1/4 miles isn't as daunting as the traditional length of the Belmont Stakes, so does this put him in a better position to claim the Belmont Stakes 2024 title? Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite, followed by Mindframe (7-2) in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Belmont Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Seize the Grey, even though he is coming off a win in the Preakness Stakes. The Preakness Stakes was Seize the Grey's second victory in two weeks after taking the Pat Day Mile on May 4. His 2024 Belmont Stakes odds have dropped from the 12-1 he was fetching in the Preakness Stakes, however, which has taken away some of his value for this Triple Crown race.

Seize the Grey finished seventh in the Blue Grass Stakes, leaving him out of the Kentucky Derby. He finished third in the Jeff Ruby Steaks before the Blue Grass, so although he's won back-to-back starts, Seize the Grey has failed to win six of 10 career races. Overall, Yu doesn't project value in using Seize the Grey at his current price in 2024 Belmont Stakes bets. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

