Kenneth McPeek has been one of the top trainers in North American horse racing, but 2024 has been a banner year for the veteran. He's already won the Derby-Oaks double with Mystik Dan and Thorpedo Anna. Then, Mystik Dan was able to make the two-week turnaround to finish second at the Preakness. Now, Mystik Dan has been entered into the 2024 Belmont Stakes field on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course and drew the No. 3 post, owner Lance Gasaway's lucky number and the post position that Mystik Dan drew before winning the Kentucky Derby by a nose.

Mystik Dan is 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, while Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite. Other 2024 Belmont Stakes horses include Mindframe (7-2), Preakness winner Seize the Grey (8-1) and Wood Memorial winner Resilience (10-1). Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Belmont Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

One surprise: Yu is fading Seize the Grey, even though he is coming off a win in the Preakness Stakes. The wire-to-wire win was D. Wayne Lukas' seventh in the second leg of the Triple Crown and the 88-year-old is now the oldest winning trainer at an American Classic in history. However, it has been 24 years since the four-time Belmont winner has been to the winner's circle in the "Test of Champions."

Seize the Grey prefers to run near the front and a sloppy track and slow pace at Pimlico played to his advantage. He could get rain again at Saratoga, but he'll have a tougher field to contend with. Mystik Dan will be back for a rematch, while a well-rested Sierra Leone returns after bypassing the Preakness. Mindframe enters the Triple Crown trail having posted the best Beyer Speed Figure (103) of any three-year-old this season, while Antiquarian (12-1) will also make his American Classic debut after winning the Peter Pan Stakes. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Belmont Stakes bets here.

