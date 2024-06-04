The 2024 Belmont Stakes will mark the 156th running of the "Test of Champions," but it will be just the seventh to be contested over 1 1/4 miles. The shorter 2024 Belmont Stakes distance is due to a temporary venue change since the Belmont Stakes 2024 will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York rather than Belmont Park on Long Island. What hasn't changed is the prestige that comes with winning this race since it's the oldest Triple Crown race. The Belmont Stakes 2024 will go to post at 6:41 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Should you back Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) or Preakness champion Seize the Grey (8-1) with your 2024 Belmont Stakes betting strategy? Neither is the 2024 Belmont Stakes favorite, as that honor goes to Sierra Leone, who is at 9-5 in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. After not racing as a 2-year-old and placing second in his first career start as a 3-year-old, Antiquarian broke maiden at New Orleans Fair Grounds in February. He would just finish sixth at the same track in his next start at the G2 Louisiana Derby, but then bounced back in his fourth start, claiming the G3 Peter Pan Stakes on May 11. Antiquarian also displayed a career-best speed figure in that race and has improved his speed figures in each successive start.

Antiquarian checks every box in regards to pedigree and connections, with the former coming from his sire, Preservationist, being a G1 winner at Saratoga of all tracks. Antiquarian's owner in Centennial Farms and trainer in Todd Pletcher are both previous Belmont winners, with Pletcher being a four-time champion. Meanwhile, John Velazquez has ridden the horse in each of his starts, and he has a pair of Belmont wins under his belt. With so much to like about the horse, you can see why Demling is utilizing Antiquarian in his Belmont Stakes 2024 bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses