Despite drawing into the middle of the field at the Preakness Stakes, Seize the Grey had a clean break and went straight to the front, going wire-to-wire in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Now, he'll have a chance for a shorter trip and cleaner break after drawing the No. 1 post for the 2024 Belmont Stakes. The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday and nine other horses drew into the 2024 Belmont Stakes field along with Seize the Grey. Post time is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET.

Sierra Leone lost the Kentucky Derby by a nose, and Chad Brown's star pupil should be fresh after bypassing the Preakness. He's the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, while Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 5-1 and Seize the Grey is 8-1. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner and jockey John Velazquez (himself a two-time Belmont winner) has been in the mount for all four of Antiquarian's career starts, so he knows the son of Preservationist out of Istan mare Lifetime Memory well.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes winner, Arcangelo, was a lightly-raced three-year-old who used the Peter Pan Stakes as a launching pad, and Pletcher will be hoping that Antiquarian can follow in his footsteps. He didn't run as a two-year-old, broke his maiden at Fair Grounds in February, fell off the Kentucky Derby trail after a sixth-place finish at the Louisiana Derby and then recovered to win the Belmont Stakes prep race. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog who will be "right there" in the end. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses