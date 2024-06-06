Now that Mindframe has officially entered the 2024 Belmont Stakes field and will run on the outside from post position No. 10, what should 2024 Belmont Stakes bettors know about this Todd Pletcher-owned horse? Mindframe broke his maiden in his first-ever race on March 30 at Gulfstream Park. The colt followed with a victory at Churchill Downs on May 4. Pletcher is no longer running Fierceness, the morning favorite to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby before finishing 15th, and instead has Mindframe among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses.

Mindframe had a 103 Beyer Speed Figure in his first career race, the highest mark for any of the 2024 Belmont Stakes entries. When Mindframe was stretched out to 1 1/16 miles on May 4, he showed his dominance with a victory by 7 1/2 lengths. Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, while Mystic Dan, the Kentucky Derby winner who finished second at the Preakness Stakes, is 5-1. The Belmont Stakes 2024 post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Antiquarian will start in the middle at post position No. 5, which has the third-best win percentage (14.9%) of any post in Belmont Stakes history. Post No. 5 has produced 15 Belmont Stakes winners, most recently American Pharoah in 2015, so history indicates this could be a strong draw for Antiquarian.

Antiquarian is trained by Todd Pletcher and will be ridden by John Velazquez. The two have delivered a Belmont Stakes victory together in the past (Rags to Riches, 2007). They've also succeeded in the final leg of the Triple Crown separately, as Velazquez has two Belmont Stakes wins and Pletcher has four. Antiquarian is coming off a victory in the Peter Pan Stakes, which produced last year's Belmont Stakes winner, Arcangelo. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

