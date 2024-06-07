The horse racing Triple Crown schedule will wrap up on Saturday with the 2024 Belmont Stakes. It is the 156th running of The Test of Champion and the first since 1905 to be contested over 1 1/4 miles. That's due to the traditional host track, Belmont Park, undergoing renovations, causing a temporary shift to the smaller Saratoga Race Course. With a shorter 2024 Belmont Stakes distance than usual, it could make sense to deploy a different 2024 Belmont Stakes betting strategy when making your 2024 Belmont Stakes prediction.

Should you favor a horse like Mystik Dan, who won the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby, at 5-1 odds? The favorite, Sierra Leone, is 9-5 in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Other 2024 Belmont Stakes horses include Mindframe (7-2), who has yet to attempt a stakes race, and Preakness winner Seize the Grey (8-1). The Belmont Stakes 2024 post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. The horse drew the No. 5 post, which has yielded positive finishes in the past. It has produced the third-most Belmont winners (15) and has the third-highest winning percentage (14.9%). However, the horse won't have to rely solely on its post position since his recent results are also impressive.

Antiquarian won the Peter Pan Stakes in his last start, defeating two other horses in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field. Antiquarian flashed a career-best speed figure in that race and has improved his speed in each successive start over his four-race career. Add in that he was sired by a Grade 1 winner who won a graded stakes race at 1 1/4 miles, and stamina shouldn't be an issue for Antiquarian.

Demling is also especially high on an underdog who will be "right there" in the end.

