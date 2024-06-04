The final leg of the horse racing triple crown is on the horizon, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes set to run on Saturday. With Belmont Park currently undergoing renovations, Saratoga Race Course will host this year's Belmont Stakes 2024. There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2024, as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan came up just short at the Preakness, finishing in second place behind Seize the Grey. Both horses are in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field and are among the top contenders. Post time for the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET.

Sierra Leone, who finished in second at the Kentucky Derby, is the 9-5 betting favorite in the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Should you back the favorite when making your 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions? Mystik Dan is 5-1 and Seize the Grey is 8-1. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Antiquarian is trained by the legendary Todd Pletcher, a four-time Belmont Stakes winner: 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022. The three-year-old colt was sired by Preservationist out of the Istan mare Lifetime Memory.

Antiquarian is coming off an impressive win at the Peter Pan Stakes on May 11 and will be ridden by veteran jockey John Velazquez. "The sixth-place finisher in the Louisiana Derby made a jump with time off and won the Peter Pan Stakes. He could be one that keeps getting better and better," Demling told SportsLine. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog, even though he is coming off a bust in his last race. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses