Dornoch had three victories and two second-place showings over his first five races before finishing fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes and 10th in the Kentucky Derby. His pedigree can measure up with any horse in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field with a bloodline that includes Big Brown, who won seven of eight career races, including two Triple Crown events. Dornoch's dame, is Puca, who was sired by Big Brown, while his sire, Good Magic, finished second to Justify in the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Dornoch is 12-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Sierra Leone is the 7-4 Belmont Stakes 2024 favorite, followed by Fierceness at 3-1.

Mystic Dan, the Kentucky Derby winner, is 5-1, while Seize the Gray, the Preakness Stakes winner, is 6-1 to win the 2024 Belmont Stakes, which has a post time of 6:41 p.m. ET on Saturday from Saratoga Race Course. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Antiquarian didn't fare well in his first tough test of his career, finishing sixth in the Louisiana Derby, but his trip wasn't ideal. Antiquarian broke through the starting gate before the race and jockey John Velazquez had to catch him before Antiquarian truly ran off.

Six weeks later, Antiquarian won the Peter Pan Stakes to qualify for the 2024 Belmont Stakes lineup. The Peter Pan Stakes has a recent history of producing Belmont Stakes winners, with two of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners also taking the Peter Pan Stakes, most recently Arcangelo last year. Antiquarian has a strong trainer in Todd Pletcher and jockey in Velazquez for support, so at 12-1 odds, Demling sees value in using Antiquarian in 2024 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog, even though he is coming off a bust in his last race. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses