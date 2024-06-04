D. Wayne Lukas is one of the legendary trainers in horse racing and continues to add to his resume at 88 years old. Lukas won the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and quickly made the decision to prepare his star pupil for the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8 at Saratoga Race Course. The wire-to-wire winner at the Preakness is one of the headliners of a loaded 2024 Belmont Stakes field. In addition to Seize the Grey (8-1), Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) is on track to run at Saratoga and one of the morning-line favorites at Churchill Downs will return to the Triple Crown trail after bypassing the Preakness.

Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby. Should you back Sierra Leone to defeat the other 2024 Belmont Stakes horses? Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Several other 2024 Belmont Stakes horses will have more cache after Antiquarian missed the first two legs of the Triple Crown. However, trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner and expected jockey John Velazquez has won the "Test of Champions" twice, giving Antiquarian some of the most experienced connections in the field.

Sired by two-time Grade 1 stakes winner Preservationist out of Istan mare Lifetime Memory, Antiquarian didn't race as a two-year-old. Instead, he debuted with a second-place finish in a maiden race at Gulfstream Park in January and won a maiden race at Fair Grounds in February. He earned his way into the 2024 Belmont Stakes field with a win in the Peter Pan Stakes. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

