Saratoga Race Course has hosted nearly 20 Grade 1 races in its history, but for the first time on Saturday, June 8, it will host an American Classic. Renovations at Belmont Park have forced the 2024 Belmont Stakes to move to Saratoga and the third leg of this year's Triple Crown will be contested at 1 1/4 miles instead of the traditional 1 1/2. Mystik Dan has already been transported to Saratoga after winning the Kentucky Derby and running second at the Preakness, but trainer Kenneth McPeek hasn't yet committed to entering his star pupil yet.

He's expected to make a determination later this week and Mystik Dan is 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 7-4 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes futures, while Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness is 3-1 among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses despite a disappointing run at Churchill Downs. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner and the eight-time Eclipse Award recipient for trainer of the year could have as many as three entries in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field.

Antiquarian debuted at Gulfstream Park during his three-year-old season and then broke his maiden at Fair Grounds in February. He followed that up with a disappointing sixth-place at the Louisiana Derby. Pletcher then made the decision to target the Peter Pan Stakes with this son of Preservationist out of Istan mare Lifetime Memory and he showed great improvement in winning the Belmont prep race. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog, even though he is coming off a bust in his last race. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses