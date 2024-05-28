For the first time since 1967, Belmont Park won't host the the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown. Due to construction at the track, the 2024 Belmont Stakes will take place at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York. With the change in venue comes a change in distance, as the Belmont Stakes 2024 will be contested over 1 1/4 miles instead of the usual 1 1/2. It marks just the second time over the last 99 years that the Run for the Carnations is being held at a distance less than 1 1/2 miles. The 2024 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes field consisting of both of the year's Triple Crown race winners.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is at 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont odds, while Preakness winner Seize the Grey is 6-1. However, the biggest Belmont 2024 favorites are Sierra Leone (7-4) and Fierceness (3-1). Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. The son of Preservationist, who won a Grade 1 race at Saratoga in 2019, Antiquarian is trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher. The four-time Belmont Stakes winner has seen his horses as fixtures in the money in recent editions of this race. In 2022, Pletcher won the Belmont with Mo Donegal, while his filly Nest was runner-up. Last year, the trainer's two horses finished second and third.

Antiquarian has his own impressive resume, highlighted by a Peter Pan Stakes victory on May 11. Despite being just the third-favorite and getting bumped during the stretch, the horse prevailed by three-quarters of a length. That gives Antiquarian two wins over his last three starts, with a sixth place in between at the Louisiana Derby. However, the horse was agitated beforehand, and even broke through the starting gate, so as long as Antiquarian can keep his composure at post, Demling has him as a serious threat to win the Belmont. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses