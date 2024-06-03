Posts have been drawn and the 2024 Belmont Stakes field is set for Saturday, June 8 at Saratoga Race Course. Mystik Dan will have a chance to become the 25th horse in history to complete the Kentucky Derby-Belmont Stakes double and received the No. 3 post on Monday in the 2024 Belmont Stakes post draw. Mystik Dan is 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds coming off a second-place finish in which he lost to Seize the Grey (8-1) by 2 1/4 lengths at the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago.

Sierra Leone will return to the Triple Crown trail after bypassing the Preakness and is the 9-5 favorite among the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses after drawing the No. 9 post. Other 2024 Belmont Stakes contenders include Mindframe (7-2), Resilience (10-1), Antiquarian (12-1), Wine Steward (15-1), Dornoch (15-1) and Protective (20-1). Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. One of three horses from Todd Pletcher's barn in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field (along with Protective and Mindframe), Antiquarian was sired by Preservationist out of Istan mare Lifetime Memory. He wasn't run at all as a two-year-old but he debuted at Gulfstream Park in January before breaking his maiden at Fair Grounds the following month.

That victory got him into the Louisiana Derby where he ran a disappointing sixth and failed to earn any Kentucky Derby qualifying points. However, Pletcher ran him back at Aqueduct in the Peter Pan Stakes, a Belmont Stakes prep race, where he earned a victory and gained entry to the third leg of the Triple Crown. Now he'll have a chance to become the eighth horse in history to go on to win the Belmont Stakes after winning the Peter Pan, joining last year's winner Arcangelo and legendary thoroughbreds like A.P. Indy and Tonalist. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

