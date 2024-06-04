Mystik Dan was unable to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive in the Preakness Stakes, but the Kentucky Derby winner will head to the 2024 Belmont Stakes with another chance to win a major race. The 2024 Belmont Stakes field was finalized on Monday and is loaded with talent and proven winners. Seize the Grey helped 88-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas win his seventh Preakness Stakes, but drew the rail at Monday's 2024 Belmont Stakes post position draw.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Mindframe (7-2). Mystik Dan (5-1) and Seize the Grey (8-1) are the only other 2024 Belmont Stakes horses inside of 10-1 on the horse racing odds board. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Antiquarian is flying under the radar compared to other horses in the 2024 Belmont Stakes field since he did not race in the first two legs of the Triple Crown series. Instead, he won the Peter Pan Stakes on May 11, generally a positive sign heading into the Belmont Stakes.

Eight Peter Pan winners have gone on to win the Belmont since 1951, as it shows the ability to stretch out and run a longer distance. Antiquarian is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won six Triple Crown races, including four at the Belmont Stakes. Demling thinks Antiquarian "could be one that keeps getting better and better," making him a formidable longshot for the final jewel of the Triple Crown. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Demling is also especially high on an underdog, even though he is coming off a bust in his last race.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses