The third and final leg of the Triple Crown will run Saturday when the Belmont Stakes gets underway from Saratoga Race Course. Following the post position draw Tuesday, each horse has its starting gate for this year's race, and the odds have been updated.

Following its Preakness Stakes win, Seize the Grey (8-1) will have the inside track at the Belmont Stakes with the No. 1 post position. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas made history as the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race at 88 years old, and he will try to add another victory to his lengthy resume at Saratoga.

Seize the Grey will once again get some fierce competition from Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1), the second-place finisher at Pimlico. Mystik Dan made a late push for the second leg of the Triple Crown last month, but the Ken McPeek-trained horse fell just short of a late comeback.

Despite being the winners of the first two Triple Crown races, neither Seize the Grey nor Mystik Dan opened as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Instead, Sierra Leone is the current favorite at 9-5. Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, finished a painfully close second to Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs.

The other favorite heading into the weekend is Mindframe at 7-2. The horse didn't race in either of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but it is seen as a contender to win the Belmont Stakes. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Mindframe has won the first two races of its young career.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Saturday, June 8 Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

6:41 p.m. ET Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 Belmont Stakes post positions

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

2. Resilience (10-1)

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

6. Dornoch (15-1)

7. Protective (20-1)

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

9. Sierra Leone (9-5)

10. Mindframe (7/2)

