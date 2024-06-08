It's time for the final jewel of the Triple Crown of horse racing. Fans are heading to New York this weekend for the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course for what should be an exciting race. While there is no triple crown at stake, the winners of both the Kentucky Derby (Mystik Dan) and Preakness (Seize the Grey) are in the field and hoping to come home as the winner.

Following its Preakness Stakes win, Seize the Grey (8-1) will have the inside track at the Belmont Stakes with the No. 1 post position. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas made history as the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race at 88 years old, and he will try to add another victory to his lengthy resume at Saratoga.

But there will be plenty of competition in this loaded field. Mystik Dan is back once against after his runner-up finish at the Preakness, looking to secure two of the three legs of the Triple Crown. If either Seize the Grey or Mystik Dan wins on Saturday, they will become the 53rd horse to achieve that feat.

Despite being the winners of the first two Triple Crown races, neither Seize the Grey nor Mystik Dan opened as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Instead, Sierra Leone is the current favorite at 9-5. Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, finished a painfully close second to Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs.

The other favorite heading into the weekend is Mindframe at 7/2. The horse didn't race in either of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but it is seen as a contender to win the Belmont Stakes. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Mindframe has won the first two races of its young career.

Take a look at the complete field with the latest odds for Saturday night in New York.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Saturday, June 8 Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

6:41 p.m. ET Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 Belmont Stakes post positions

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

2. Resilience (10-1)

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

6. Dornoch (15-1)

7. Protective (20-1)

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

9. Sierra Leone (9/5)

10. Mindframe (7/2)

2024 Belmont Stakes odds (sorted)

Sierra Leone (9/5)

Mindframe (7/2)

Mystik Dan (5-1)

Seize the Grey (8-1)

Resilience (10-1)

Antiquarian (12-1)

Honor Marie (12-1)

Dornoch (15-1)

The Wine Steward (15-1)

Protective (20-1)

