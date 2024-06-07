It's time for the final jewel of the Triple Crown of horse racing. Fans are heading to New York this weekend for the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course for what should be an exciting race. While there is no triple crown at stake, the winners of both the Kentucky Derby (Mystik Dan) and Preakness (Seize the Grey) are in the field and hoping to come home as the winner.

Following its Preakness Stakes win, Seize the Grey (8-1) will have the inside track at the Belmont Stakes with the No. 1 post position. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas made history as the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race at 88 years old, and he will try to add another victory to his lengthy resume at Saratoga.

Seize the Grey will once again get some fierce competition from Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1), the second-place finisher at Pimlico. Mystik Dan made a late push for the second leg of the Triple Crown last month, but the Ken McPeek-trained horse fell just short of a late comeback.

Despite being the winners of the first two Triple Crown races, neither Seize the Grey nor Mystik Dan opened as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Instead, Sierra Leone is the current favorite at 9-5. Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, finished a painfully close second to Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs.

The other favorite heading into the weekend is Mindframe at 7/2. The horse didn't race in either of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but it is seen as a contender to win the Belmont Stakes. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Mindframe has won the first two races of its young career.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Saturday, June 8 Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

6:41 p.m. ET Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 Belmont Stakes post positions

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

2. Resilience (10-1)

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

6. Dornoch (15-1)

7. Protective (20-1)

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

9. Sierra Leone (9/5)

10. Mindframe (7/2)

2024 Belmont Stakes odds (sorted)

Sierra Leone (9/5)

Mindframe (7/2)

Mystik Dan (5-1)

Seize the Grey (8-1)

Resilience (10-1)

Antiquarian (12-1)

Honor Marie (12-1)

Dornoch (15-1)

The Wine Steward (15-1)

Protective (20-1)

