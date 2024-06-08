The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. With 10 horses competing for first place, including the winners of the first two Triple Crown legs, it should be an entertaining day of horse racing.

This year's edition of the Belmont Stakes will look a little different since the race is being moved to Saratoga Springs while Belmont Park undergoes some renovations. The last time the Belmont Stakes occurred outside Elmont, New York was in 1967.

Following its Preakness Stakes win, Seize the Grey (8-1) will have the inside track at the Belmont Stakes with the No. 1 post position. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas made history as the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race at 88 years old, and he will try to add another victory to his lengthy resume at Saratoga. Plus, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is back for this race looking to snag a second Triple Crown victory.

Information on how to watch this year's Belmont Stakes, as well as the odds on each horse, can be found below.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 Belmont Stakes post positions, odds

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

2. Resilience (10-1)

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

6. Dornoch (15-1)

7. Protective (20-1)

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

9. Sierra Leone (9/5)

10. Mindframe (7/2)

