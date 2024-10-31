The 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic is just days away and horse racing fans are gearing up for one of the biggest races of the year. The 41st annual Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 5:41 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego. The 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic field will feature 14 horses competing on a 1 1/4 mile dirt track for a $7 million purse. City of Troy, the son of 2018 Triple Crown champion Justify, is the 5-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and will run from the No. 9 post. The latest 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s, and winds out of the south at 8mph.

Other 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders include Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1) and Next (8-1). Should your 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks include one of the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic favorites, or should you target a double-digit longshot like Risen Star and Blue Grass champion Sierra Leone (12-1) or Highland Falls (20-1)? If you are looking for Breeders' Cup Classic 2024 picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven horse racing experts.

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

SportsLine has three experienced horse racing experts who have locked in their 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks. Here's a preview of each:

Gene Menez, a former reporter, editor and Triple Crown handicapper for Sports Illustrated, nailed the winner of last year's Preakness, National Treasure. He also gave out Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby at 18-1. For Saturday, Menez is completely fading City of Troy, even though he is the 5-2 favorite. Instead, he is high on a double-digit longshot who "is ready to roll." Get Menez's full Breeders' Cup Classic wagering strategy at SportsLine.

Jody Demling, who has nailed Flightline's win at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic, nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes, and also hit the Derby-Oaks double in 11 of the last 16 years, is fading three-time Grade 1 winner Fierceness (3-1), one of the top favorites, who recently won the Travers Stakes. He's also high on a double-digit underdog who "has a big chance to spring the upset." Find Demling's full Breeders' Cup Classic wagering strategy at SportsLine.

Jeff Hochman, who has posted a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown Races, is high on Next, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. He is also high on a double-digit longshot who has already proven he can be victorious at Del Mar. Find Hochman's full Breeders' Cup Classic wagering strategy at SportsLine.

What to know about the 41st Breeders' Cup Classic

What: 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic Where: Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego, Calif.

Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego, Calif. Purse: $7 million

$7 million Distance: 1 1/4 miles

1 1/4 miles Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET

5:41 p.m. ET Network: NBC

NBC Weather forecast: Overcast with possible rain; high of 66 degrees

Overcast with possible rain; high of 66 degrees Expert picks: Get 2024 Breeders' Cup expert picks at SportsLine

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, horses

City of Troy 5-2

Fierceness 3-1

Forever Young 6-1

Next 8-1

Sierra Leone 12-1

Ushba Tesoro 12-1

Arthur's Ride 15-1

Derma Sotogake 20-1

Highland Falls 20-1

Newgate 20-1

Mixto 30-1

Senor Buscador 30-1

Pyrenees 30-1

Tapit Trice 30-1

See which 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic horses offer the best value here.

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic post draw

1 Forever Young

2 Highland Falls

3 City of Troy

4 Mixto

5 Senor Buscador

6 Derma Sotogake

7 Ushba Tesoro

8 Pyrenees

9 Fierceness

10 Tapit Trice

11 Sierra Leone

12 Arthur's Ride

13 Newgate

14 Next

See which horse could spring an epic upset here.