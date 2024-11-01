The richest horse race in the United States has arrived, with the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic set for 5:41 p.m. ET on Saturday at Del Mar. City of Troy and Fierceness were among the top 3-year-old horses this year, and they will face an established group of older horses in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic field. City of Troy is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, followed by Fierceness (3-1) and Forever Young (6-1). Derma Sotogake (20-1) and Ushba Tesoro (12-1) join Forever Young as Japanese horses who are among the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders.

The only other 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic horses who are inside of 20-1 on the horse racing odds board are Next (8-1), Sierra Leone (12-1) and Arthur's Ride (15-1). With a mix of young and experienced horses in the field, you will want to check out expert horse racing advice before placing any 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic bets. If you are looking for Breeders' Cup Classic 2024 picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven horse racing experts.

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

SportsLine has three experienced horse racing experts who have locked in their 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks. Here's a preview of each:

Gene Menez, a former reporter, editor and Triple Crown handicapper for Sports Illustrated, nailed the winner of last year's Preakness, National Treasure. He also gave out Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby at 18-1. For Saturday, Menez is completely fading City of Troy, even though he is the 5-2 favorite. Instead, he is high on a double-digit longshot who "is ready to roll."

Jody Demling, who has nailed Flightline's win at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic, nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes, and also hit the Derby-Oaks double in 11 of the last 16 years, is fading three-time Grade 1 winner Fierceness (3-1), one of the top favorites, who recently won the Travers Stakes. He's also high on a double-digit underdog who "has a big chance to spring the upset."

Jeff Hochman, who has posted a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown Races, is high on Next, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. He is also high on a double-digit longshot who has already proven he can be victorious at Del Mar.

What to know about the 41st Breeders' Cup Classic

What: 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic Where: Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego, Calif.

Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego, Calif. Purse: $7 million

$7 million Distance: 1 1/4 miles

1 1/4 miles Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET

5:41 p.m. ET Network: NBC

NBC Weather forecast: Overcast with possible rain; high of 66 degrees

Overcast with possible rain; high of 66 degrees

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, horses

City of Troy 5-2

Fierceness 3-1

Forever Young 6-1

Next 8-1

Sierra Leone 12-1

Ushba Tesoro 12-1

Arthur's Ride 15-1

Derma Sotogake 20-1

Highland Falls 20-1

Newgate 20-1

Mixto 30-1

Senor Buscador 30-1

Pyrenees 30-1

Tapit Trice 30-1

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic post draw

1 Forever Young

2 Highland Falls

3 City of Troy

4 Mixto

5 Senor Buscador

6 Derma Sotogake

7 Ushba Tesoro

8 Pyrenees

9 Fierceness

10 Tapit Trice

11 Sierra Leone

12 Arthur's Ride

13 Newgate

14 Next

