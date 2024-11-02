Three Japanese-based horses will compete in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. Loves Only You became the first Japanese horse to win a Breeders' Cup when he took home the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf in 2021. There are 19 Japanese contenders who made the trip to Del Mar Racetrack this time, with Forever Young, Ushba Tesoro and Derma Sotogake all in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic field. Forever Young has the shortest 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds of the three at 6-1, followed by Ushba Tesoro at 12-1 and Derma Sotogake at 20-1. Meanwhile, Irish-trained horse City of Troy is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. The 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 5:41 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the Derby-Oaks double 11 of the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta as well as the trifecta in 2024. He also nailed Flightline's win in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading three-time Grade 1 winner Fierceness (3-1), one of the top 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic favorites who recently won the Travers Stakes. The Todd Pletcher-trained foal won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year and has three victories in five starts since then. However, inconsistency and modest speed make Fierceness less reliable to back.

Fierceness rebounded from a third-place finish at the Holy Bull Stakes with a first-place finish in the Florida Derby that earned him favoritism heading into the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He didn't live up to expectations, however, and finished a disappointing 15th at Churchill Downs. Even with subsequent wins including a first-place finish in the Travers Stakes, his inconsistency is giving Demling pause heading into the Breeders' Cup Classic 2024.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Ushba Tesoro, even though he's a hefty underdog at 12-1. The 7-year-old is the most experienced of the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, entering Saturday with 35 starts under his belt. He has also won seven of nine starts on dirt tracks, which gives him a leg up on the competition at Del Mar Racetrack.

Ushba Tesoro has a trio of second-place finishes leading up to Saturday's race, including runner-up honors in the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup. He finished fifth in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, and Demling expects him to be back in the mix at this year's race.

How to make 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for City of Troy, Sierra Leone and every horse in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. He is also high on a massive double-digit underdog who "has a big chance to spring the upset."

Who wins the Breeders' Cup Classic 2024, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below.

