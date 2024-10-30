The Breeders' Cup World Championships take place this weekend, with the headline race being the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday from Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2024 boasts a $7 million purse, with a field of 14 competing over 1 1/4 miles for the winner's share of $3.64 million. City of Troy is the favorite at 5-2 in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Three other 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic horses have single-digit odds, including Travers Stakes winner Fierceness (3-1). Last year's Breeders' Cup Classic superfecta paid almost $70 on a $0.10 bet, and seven horses in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup are listed at 20-1 or higher.

Forever Young, who placed third at the Kentucky Derby, is 6-1 among the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders, while Next is 8-1 to use in 2024 Breeders' Cup bets. The 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 5:41 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the Derby-Oaks double 11 of the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta as well as the trifecta in 2024. He also nailed Flightline's win in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading three-time Grade 1 winner Fierceness (3-1), one of the top 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic favorites who recently won the Travers Stakes. Fierceness also claimed the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, but has been inconsistent since then. He followed up that victory with a disappointing third place in the Holy Bull Stakes. While he won his ensuing start in Florida, Fierceness had a shocking 15th-place finish in the biggest race of his career at the Kentucky Derby.

Six of his competitors have top speed figures higher than what Fierceness has posted. Additionally, while he has a Hall of Fame trainer in Todd Pletcher, much of Pletcher's success has come at races other than the Classic. Of 18 previous Breeders' Cup Classic starters, Pletcher has won just once and placed in the money only two other times.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Ushba Tesoro, even though he's a hefty underdog at 12-1. The 7-year-old has 35 starts under his belt, and dirt races around this distance seem to be his favorites. He's won seven of his last nine dirt starts at or near 1 1/4 miles, including the 2023 Dubai World Cup, which is the richest horse race in the world. "He'll be running in the end," Demling told SportsLine of Ushba Tesoro.

In addition to experience, the horse also has pedigree on his side. He's the son of Orfevre, who won the 2011 Japanese Triple Crown and was the 2012 Japanese Horse of the Year. Ushba Tesoro has finished either first or second in 10 of his last 11 overall starts, with the one outlier being his Breeders' Cup Classic debut last year. He finished fifth but gained valuable experience and made a late charge to finish just 3 1/2 lengths behind the winner. At 12-1, Ushba Tesoro is a low-cost but potentially high-reward horse to back in 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions.

Demling just locked in his picks for City of Troy, Sierra Leone and every horse in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. He is also high on a massive double-digit underdog who "has a big chance to spring the upset."

Who wins the Breeders' Cup Classic 2024, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds