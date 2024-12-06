The graded-stakes racing season will continue Saturday with the 2024 Cigar Mile at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens. The 11-horse 2024 Cigar Mile field features eight thoroughbreds that have a graded-stakes win on their resume, and four of those 2024 Cigar Mile horses have won a Grade 1 race in their careers. Last year's runner-up, Senor Buscador, will also be in the 2024 Cigar Mile lineup following a fifth-place finish in the 2024 Breeders Cup. Post time for Saturday's race is 3:35 p.m. ET.

Mullikin is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Cigar Mile odds, followed by Post Time at 7-2. Book'em Danno (4-1), Locked (9-2) and Senor Buscador (6-1) round out the top five in the Cigar Mile 2024 field. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Gene Menez has to say before entering any 2024 Cigar Mile picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his stellar track record.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. In May, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In June, he nailed Trikari to win the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes, and last month he hit the exacta in the Franklin-Simpson Stakes. Anybody following his seen huge returns.

Now, with the Cigar Mile 2024 approaching, Menez is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Cigar Mile predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2024 Cigar Mile picks: He is completely fading Book'em Danno, even though he is one of the top favorites at 4-1. This three-year-old New Jersey-bred horse hasn't finished worse than third in six career races. He has three first-place finishes, including a Grade 1 victory at the Woody Stephens Stakes back in June. He ran a listed race at Aqueduct in 2023, but will be getting his first taste of competition against older horses when he takes to the dirt for the 2024 Cigar Mile on Saturday. See which horses to pick here.

Another surprise: Menez is high on Senor Buscador, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. The Todd W. Fincher-trained horse has strictly raced in Grade 1 races since finishing second at Aqueduct one year ago. He was the runner-up by a neck at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational before winning the Saudi Cup in February. Buscador is coming off of back-to-back fifth-place finishes, but the expert thinks this 2024 Cigar Mile contender is "dangerous".

"He is coming off a 103 Beyer Speed Figure earned in the Breeders' Cup Classic, which suggests that he could be circling back to another big performance," Menez told SportsLine. See which horses to pick here.

How to make 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, bets

Menez's top pick is a horse who "should be much closer to the pace." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who "seems to be circling back to his best." He is including these horses in his wagers, and so should you. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Cigar Mile 2024, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Cigar Mile odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the 2024 Cigar Mile, all from the expert who was high on this year's longshot Kentucky Derby winner, and find out.

2024 Cigar Mile horses, odds