The 2024 Kentucky Derby runs on Saturday, May 4, and the top 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders are starting to make themselves known in prep races. Fierceness and Sierra Leone both made major impressions in their recent victories, but they won with opposing styles. Fierceness won by 13.5 lengths as a frontrunner in the Florida Derby, while Sierra Leone used a late rally to stun the field in the Blue Grass Stakes. Which performance should you be more impressed with as you make your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets?

Sierra Leone is the 7-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Fierceness (9-1) and Timberlake (12-1). Other names near the top of the horse racing odds board for the 2024 Kentucky Derby field include Forever Young (12-1), Dornoch (13-1) and Deterministic (16-1). Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1 and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness has had two of the most impressive wins of this crop of three-year-olds, winning the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile in a romp during his two-year-old season and adding another marquee win at the 2024 Florida Derby to punch his ticket to the Kentucky Derby.

However, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt hasn't always been that consistent. Before his big win at Santa Anita last fall, he finished a disappointing seventh in the Champagne Stakes and his three-year-old debut resulted in an uninspiring third at the Holy Bull Stakes. Those are big reasons why Demling isn't buying Fierceness as one of the favorites for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Honor Marie was a two-time winner during his 2-year-old season, including a win in the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club in November. He opened his 2024 season with a fifth-place finish in the Risen Star before finishing second in the Louisiana Derby last month.

The Kentucky-bred horse was sired by Honor Code, who won multiple Grade 1 races to go along with a third-place finish behind American Pharoah and Effinex in the 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic. Honor Marie has already clinched a spot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup due to his previous prep races, so bettors can feel comfortable locking him in now. Demling likes what he has seen from Honor Marie, especially considering his current price on the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds board.

