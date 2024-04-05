USATSI

With only a handful of major prep races remaining and opportunities to qualify for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the field is coming into focus for the first of the three American triple crown races. The 150th Run for the Roses will be on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs and there are already three 2024 Kentucky Derby horses that have reached $1 million in career earnings. Forever Young became the latest horse to join that club with a win at the UAE Derby and the undefeated Japanese horse will likely next run at the Kentucky Derby 2024.

No Japanese horse has finished better than sixth at the Kentucky Derby, but Forever Young leads a strong Japanese contingent this year and is 12-1 in the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby futures. Sierra Leone is the 7-1 favorite, followed by Fierceness at 9-1 and Timberlake, who is 12-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year. 

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1 and just won the Florida Derby. Sired by City of Light out of the Stay Thirsty mare Nonna Bella, this Todd Pletcher-trained colt has had an electric prep season.

However, he only took third at the Holy Bull Stakes in February and has been up and down early in his career. After breaking his maiden in his first start at Saratoga last August, he finished seventh in the Champagne Stakes, but then won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November. Ultimately Demling isn't buying his status as second-favorite based on his results at Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Sired by Honor Code out of the Smart Strike mare Dame Marie, Honor Marie had a strong two-year-old season in which he made three starts at Churchill Downs and won twice.

That includes a win at the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club that got him started on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. His three-year-old season didn't start quite as well, with Honor Marie finishing fifth in the Risen Star Stakes. However, he followed that up with a second-place finish at the Louisiana Derby and has now comfortably qualified for the Run for the Roses with 65 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings.

HorseOdds
Agate Road38-1
Be You99-1
Born Noble99-1
Catching Freedom26-1
Conquest Warrior16-1
Corporate Power99-1
Deterministic16-1
Domestic Product33-1
Dornoch13-1
El Grande O99-1
Encino58-1
Endlessly59-1
Epic Ride 99-1
Fierceness9-1
Forever Young 12-1
Hades 20-1
Hall of Fame 37-1
Honor Marie35-1
Just Steel99-1
Just a Touch 31-1
Lat Long99-1
Le Dom Bro99-1
Liberal Arts45-1
Mystik Dan16-1
Nash99-1
No More Time 99-1
Resilience 99-1
Sieze the Grey33-1
Sierra Leone 7-1
Stronghold48-1
Timberlake12-1
Time for Truth99-1
Top Conor98-1
Track Phantom23-1
Tuscan Gold 81-1
Tuscan Sky36-1
Under Heavy80-1
All other 3-year olds11-1