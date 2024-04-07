After wins in his last two starts at the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes, Sierra Leone appears destined for the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. Trainer Chad Brown has a pair of wins at the Preakness Stakes, but he's still seeking his first career win at the Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Brad Cox is expected to have multiple entries in 2024 Kentucky Derby field, but he's already decided to bypass the Run for the Roses with one contender.

Timberlake won the Rebel Stakes, but finished fourth in the Arkansas Derby and it was decided that he wouldn't be included in the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup. Now, Sierra Leone stands tall as the 7-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, but there are still seven other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses listed at 20-1 or shorter in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1 and just won the Florida Derby. The champion 2-year-old and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner had his final leadup race on March 30, dominating eight horses in the Florida Derby. He won by 13.5 lengths to establish himself as the one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby favorites.

Fierceness gave trainer Todd Pletcher his record-extending eighth Florida Derby victory, posting the largest winning margin in the 73-year history of the race. However, Fierceness has not been dominant in his other races, including a third-place finish in the Holy Bull in February. He will take plenty of betting action after his Florida Derby performance, but Demling is going in a different direction with his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by D. Whitworth Beckman and owned by Ribble Farms, this son of Honor Code out of the Smart Strike mare Dame Marie has two wins and two runner-up finishes in five career starts.

Honor Marie scored a win at the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club to establish himself as one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders and then he followed that up by earning qualifying points with a fifth-place finish at the Rebel Stakes. However, he still had work to do entering the 2024 Louisiana Derby and managed to earn his way into the 2024 Kentucky Derby field with a second-place finish. His 65 points in the 2024 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings rank 13th and he's now guaranteed a spot in the field at Churchill Downs. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

