The Road to the Kentucky Derby will determine who qualifies for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. However, it is by no means a forecast as to who will be victorious at Churchill Downs come Saturday, May 4. Over the last seven years, only one horse who finished in the top seven of the standings went on to win the Kentucky Derby, and that was in 2020, which saw its prep schedule disrupted due to the pandemic. Last year, eventual winner Mage was just 15th, so you shouldn't ignore horses deeper down the standings when making 2024 Kentucky Derby bets.

Trainer Brad Cox, who won in 2021, has three horses outside the top 10 in Catching Freedom, Just a Touch and Encino. None have 2024 Kentucky Derby odds shorter than 26-1, so they're all low-cost, high-reward options. Timberlake is 12-1, while Sierra Leone is the 7-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Repole Stable, Fierceness was sired by City of Light out of the Stay Thirsty mare Nonna Bella. However, while City of Light never finished worse than third in his career and won five graded-stakes races, Fierceness hasn't been quite as consistent.

After breaking his maiden at Saratoga in August, Fierceness finished a disappointing seventh at the Champagne Stakes. He continued to perplex by winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile less than a month later. He opened up his three-year-old season as a favorite at the Holy Bull Stakes but finished third.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse is trained by Louisville local Whit Beckman, who just got his trainer's license three years ago. However, he previously worked for Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown, who have combined for 12 Trainer of the Year awards and eight Triple Crown race victories. Beckman started Honor Marie off at Churchill Downs for his first three races, where the horse pulled off two victories and one runner-up.

After a three-month break, Honor Marie ran at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, where he finished fifth. The lengthy rest and being on a new track played big parts in the finish, but he's displayed his comfort at Churchill Downs. Honor Marie has pedigree in his favor since his sire, Honor Code, and grandsire, Smart Strike, were Grade 1 stakes winners.

Demling is especially high on another massive longshot who has the pedigree to win the Run for the Roses and turn heads on Derby Day.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2024, and which massive underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds below.

