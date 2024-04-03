The 2024 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. Mage won last year as a 15-1 favorite, and after a win in the Florida Derby, Fierceness could be in the spotlight on the first Saturday in May. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Fierceness won the Florida Derby over Catalytic and Grand Mo the First. Fierceness took third in the Holy Bull and won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, vaulting him to 9-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Sierra Leone is the 7-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Which 2024 Kentucky Derby horses should you include in your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1 and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness is the reigning two-year-old champion after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile by more than six lengths with an impressive 112 Brisnet Speed rating. He struggled in his 2024 debut, though, finishing third behind Hades in the Holy Bull.

Fierceness got off to a slow start in that race and had trouble with the pace, so he has lacked versatility in his young career. There will be several elite horses in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, and there are more contenders that will pop up in the coming weeks. Demling has not seen enough from Fierceness to justify his price in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Sired by Honor Code out of Smart Strike mare Dame Marie, Honor Marie won the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club as a two-year-old, but had a disappointing first start in his three-year-old season when he finished fifth at the Risen Star Stakes.

However, he bounced back with a second-place finish at the Louisiana Derby and is now a lock for the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup if his connections decide to enter him. Honor Marie finished just a length behind Catching Freedom, who made a dazzling charge from the back of the pack, and will be Whit Beckman's first entry into the Kentucky Derby after serving as an assistant to Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures