The 2024 Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs. Timberlake, trained by Brad Cox, has more than $1 million in career earnings with three victories over his first six career races. However, Timberlake hasn't won either of his first two career Grade 1 stakes races. Timberlake is 15-1 to win in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Sierra Leone, sired by 2017 Breeders' Cup winner Gun Runner, is the 6-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, while "all other 3-year-olds" is 5-1.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. Trainer Todd Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017 and Fierceness established himself as a contender with a win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November. However, his performances have been somewhat lackluster in his two other stakes appearances.

After breaking his maiden at Saratoga last August, Fierceness was a wildly disappointing seventh in the Champagne Stakes just a month before his breakthrough win. He started his three-year-old season with another disappointing third-place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes. He's sitting at 36 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings and 40 was the magic number in 2023, meaning he could need a top-five finish at the Florida Derby to get into the 150th Run for the Roses. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Honor Marie has two victories over his first four career races, most recently winning the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) on November 25. Honor Marie had a strong pedigree as the son of Honor Code, who won two of four career Grade I races and never finished worse than third in Grade I events. Honor Code finished third or better in his final four races, including placing third at the 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic, which was won by triple-crown winner American Pharoah.

Honor Marie has plenty of familiarity and success at Churchill Downs with two victories and second-place showing over his first three career races there. Trainer D. Whitworth Beckman, who worked as an assistant to Hall of Fame trainers Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown, is stretching Honor Marie out in longer races in preparation for the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby and given his current odds, Demling suggests backing Honor Marie for 2024 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

