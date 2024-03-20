The beginning of Triple Crown season is making the turn towards the final stretch and the 2024 Kentucky Derby will kick off the three most exciting horse races of the year on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. The favorite has won the Kentucky Derby 40 times since 1908 but hasn't claimed the top prize since 2018. Justify won in 2018 on route to claiming the Triple Crown. Justify was also the last horse to win the Triple Crown, but could that change this year beginning with the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Sierra Leone is the 6-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Dornoch at 9-1. Sierra Leone has won two of three career races, so is he worth including in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets? "All other 3-year-olds" are 5-1. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. Fierceness had the best race of his career at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November, cruising to a win over a talented field. However, he finished third at the Holy Bull in his 3-year-old debut in February, failing to build on his momentum from the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez tried to push Fierceness down the stretch of the Holy Bull, but he was unresponsive and never challenged for the win. It was far from his best effort and it was a concerning way to start the year.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The colt won two of his first four career races, including securing a victory in his first Grade II stakes start. Honor Marie won the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) on November 25 shortly after winning at Churchill Downs on Sept. 29 in his first career race.

Honor Marie should feel plenty comfortable at Churchill Downs with three of his first four career races coming there. He has two wins and a second-place showing at Churchill Downs, so that comfort has also translated into success. Honor Marie is the son of Honor Code, who won two of four Grade I races he ran in and placed third at the 2015 Breeders' Cup, which was won by American Pharoah, one of the greatest horses of all time. If you're looking for an early longshot with value, Demling suggests taking Honor Marie. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Demling is especially high on another massive longshot who has the pedigree to win the Run for the Roses and turn heads on Derby Day.



The latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds are available for those interested in making picks for the race.

