The 2024 Kentucky Derby field firmed up on the final day of major prep races, with Stronghold among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses who punched their spot in the first race of the Triple Crown series. He won by a neck in the Santa Anita Derby, getting past the Bob Baffert-trained Imagination, who was the heavy favorite. Stronghold's win means trainer Phil D'Amato and jockey Antonio Fresu will make their first trip to the Kentucky Derby 2024, which is set for Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. Imagination will not be in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field since Baffert's horses are ineligible due to a ban following the disqualification of Medina Spirit in 2021.

Fierceness is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Sierra Leone (7-2), Catching Freedom (8-1) and Forever Young (10-1). Which 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders are worth backing with your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness is 2-for-2 in Grade 1 stakes races, including winning the Florida Derby on March 30. Although the Florida Derby is one of the top non-Triple Crown races of the year, Always Dreaming was the last horse to win both races, doing so in 2017.

Before the Florida Derby victory, Fierceness finished third in a Grade 3 stakes race on February 3 and he also had a seventh-place finish on his five-race resume. Fierceness won the Breeders' Cup on November 3 in his first Grade 1 stakes race, but the high-profile victory in Florida will drive down his price and you can't ignore the disappointing showings around the impressive victories. Demling doesn't see value in backing Fierceness as one of the favorites for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Resilience, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Resilience has been racing well leading up to the 2024 Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old colt has won two of his last three starts, which includes a victory at the Wood Memorial on April 6. He's also hit the board in four of his last five starts overall, the lone blemish being a fourth-place showing at the Risen Star in February. Demling likes what he has seen from Resilience, especially considering his current price in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds.

"The son of Into Mischief was fourth in the Risen Star off a maiden win and then came back to score a going away victory in the Wood Memorial," Demling told SportsLine. "Trainer Bill Mott should have him ready to be in the mix." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2024 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2024, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures