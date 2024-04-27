The 2024 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4 in a tradition dating back to 1875. The Kentucky Derby has been run every year since 1875, although its original date had to be moved twice (1945 for World War II and 2020 for COVID-19). The Kentucky Derby, along with the Kentucky Oaks that runs the day before, is the longest continuously held major sporting event in the United States. The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be engulfed in history after reaching a milestone year and it could garner the most betting interest ever.

Fierceness is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds after taking the Florida Derby on March 30. He's followed by Sierra Leone (7-2) and Catching Freedom (8-1) among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses. Since 1908, 40 favorites have won the Kentucky Derby, so should you include Fierceness in your 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions or is the value better in a longshot? Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez give Fierceness a pair of the most experienced connections in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. However, Fierceness has been inconsistent up to his point in his career, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October to go along with a third-place finish in the Holy Bull.

In addition, only three horses have won the Kentucky Derby after winning the Florida Derby since 2010, none since Always Dreaming in 2017. Fierceness' owner, Mike Repole, hasn't had a horse finish higher than fifth in seven Kentucky Derby runs. Although Fierceness' recent success may be enticing, Demling doesn't see the value in including this favorite in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Resilience, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This will be Resilience's third race at Churchill Downs and he's finished in the money in each of his first two showings. Resilience is coming off a victory at the Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct, being stretched out to 1 1/8 miles in preparation for the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby distance.

Resilience has one of the best pedigrees in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field and his sire is Into Mischief. Resilience is the 22nd Grade 1 stakes winner from Into Mischief, who finished first and second in two career Grade 1 stakes races and won three of six career races overall. Resilience's dam, Meadowstreet, is a two-time winning horse herself. Resilience has the winning history, pedigree and a respected trainer, Bill Mott, to be in the mix to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2024, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back?

