With the 2024 Kentucky Derby being a special anniversary of the race as the 150th running, Churchill Downs is adding extra local flavor to the event in Louisville, Ky. Wynonna Judd, who has 19 No. 1 singles, and is a Kentucky native, will perform the National Anthem prior to Saturday's race. Natives of the Bluegrass State have a history of doing well at Churchill Downs, as 115 of the 149 previous winners of the Run for the Roses were born in the state, including the last nine. Kentucky-born Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1).

The shortest odds among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses born outside the state is the Japanese import Forever Young at 10-1. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. The horse will be well-rested come Saturday since his last race was a Florida Derby win on March 30. However, too much rest hasn't necessarily been beneficial in preparation for the Kentucky Derby. Fierceness will have 35 days of rest ahead of Saturday, and just 11 of the last 95 Kentucky Derby champions have won off rests of 35-plus days, or 11.6%.

Historically speaking, the preferred amount of rest is between 14 and 21 days, as 36.8% of the last 95 champions came off a layoff within that range. Fierceness has two defeats across his five starts, and both came off rests of at least 35 days. Whenever you have a horse with such short odds as Fierceness, you'd like all trends and tendencies to be in his favor. That's not the case with time in between starts for him, so he's too risky a play in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Demling. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Dornoch, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Dornoch's sire, Good Magic, was 2018 Kentucky Derby runner-up, while his damsire, Big Brown, won the first two legs of the 2008 Triple Crown. He has pedigree in his favor, and he also has history on his side after winning the Remsen Stakes in December. Just six previous horses who have won the Remsen Stakes have gone on to compete in the Kentucky Derby, but all six were victorious to complete the Remsen-Kentucky double.

While Dornoch is coming off a loss in his last race to end a three-start winning streak, he was deployed a bit differently tactically in that defeat. Demling believes trainer Danny Gargan will revert back to what produced winning results for Dornoch on Saturday. "A full brother to last year's Derby winner Mage, the son of Good Magic had won three in a row leading up to the Blue Grass Stakes, including the Fountain of Youth," Demling told SportsLine. "Trainer Danny Gargan changed up his race tactics and tried to rate him in the Blue Grass and he was fourth. He'll use his speed this time in the No. 1 post position. He's a live long shot." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures