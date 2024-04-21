With prep races now complete and the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings locked, the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is starting to take place. The Kentucky Derby 2024 will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs and will mark the first of three Triple Crown races this season. Louisville-based trainer Brad Cox is expected to have multiple entries in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field with Catching Freedom and Just A Touch, but chose to bypass the Kentucky Derby with Timberlake despite the fact that the horse comfortably qualified.

Catching Freedom finished third in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings and is third in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds at 8-1. Fierceness (3-1) and Sierra Leone (13-4) are the two favorites in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures, while Just A Touch is priced at 20-1 in the latest update. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness is coming from a stable that has had poor luck at Churchill Downs in recent years, as Uncle Mo (2011) and Forte (2023) were both late withdrawals from Repole Stable. Owner Mike Repole is hoping for better luck this year, especially since Fierceness was the 2023 juvenile champion and is coming off a win in the Florida Derby.

Fierceness has been inconsistent up to his point in his career, though, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October to go along with a third-place finish in the 2024 Holy Bull. This will be his first attempt at this length and will also be the toughest field of horses he has raced against. Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming in 2017, but he has not hit the board with a horse since 2018, so Demling is picking another horse to win this race. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Resilience, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A son of Into Mischief out of the Smart Strike mare Meadowsweet, Resilience is trained by hall of famer Bill Mott, who won the 2019 Kentucky Derby with Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified for aggressive riding.

After failing to break his maiden in three attempts as a two-year-old, Resilience finally found his way to the winner's circle on New Year's Day at Gulfstream Park. He followed that up with a fourth-place finish at the Risen Star Stakes and broke through with a win at the Wood Memorial to qualify for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He's shown tactical speed as a three-year-old and with his speed figures on the rise, Demling believes he could be a serious threat in May at Churchill Downs. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures