Two horses have likely already punched their ticket to Churchill Downs for the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. Sierra Leone and Track Phantom have reached 55 points in the 2024 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. Sierra Leone won the Risen Star Stakes earlier this month, while Track Phantom won the Lecomte Stakes and finished second in the Risen Star. Sierra Leone is the 6-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, while Track Phantom is also one of the top 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders at 20-1.

However, there are still many races left on Kentucky Derby trail and all other three-year-olds is 5-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. Fierceness won the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile, but he followed it up with a disappointing third-place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes in early February. He was a heavy favorite to win that race before posting his second head-scratching result in his last three races.

Fierceness finished seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October, and the questions that arose after that race surfaced again following the Holy Bull Stakes. The champion juvenile of 2023 is trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, who had horses win this race in 2010 and 2017. However, Demling does not expect Fierceness to give Pletcher his third Kentucky Derby victory, especially after his disappointing finish in the Holy Bull. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Sired by Honor Code out of Smart Strike mare Dame Marie, Honor Marie already has a pair of wins at Churchill Downs from his two-year-old season.

The D. Whitworth Beckman-trained colt broke his maiden at Churchill Downs in September, finished second in an allocated race at the acclaimed track and winning the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club there in November. He finished a disappointing fifth in the Risen Star Stakes earlier this month but is expected to run in the Louisiana Derby where he'll have another chance to qualify next month. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

