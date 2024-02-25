The longest continuously held sporting event in the United States will turn 150 this year on Saturday, May 4. That marks the date of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, which was first held in 1875. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., has hosted every running since the beginning and will be the focus of the horse racing world on the first Saturday in May. While roughly 10,000 spectators saw the inaugural running in person, the Kentucky Derby 2024 is expected to have an attendance exceeding 150,000.

Many will root on Sierra Leone, the Chad Brown-trained horse which is coming off a victory at the Risen Star Stakes. Sierra Leone is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, while Dornoch, the only horse to defeat Sierra Leone in a race, is right behind with 9-1 odds. Fierceness, who won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November, is 16-1 among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. In fact, Demling says the winner of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile barely hits the board at Churchill Downs. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has already run four times and he was the first horse from this three-year-old crop to crack the $1 million mark in career earnings thanks to a win at the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

However, he followed that up with a disappointing third-place run in the Holy Bull Stakes earlier this month and was also seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October. Pletcher and Repole Stables are proven connections, but sire City of Light only ran 10 furlongs once in his career, finishing a disappointing third as the heavy favorite at the 2018 Hollywood Gold Cup. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Unlike many of the other contenders for this year's Derby, Honor Marie has proven himself at Churchill Downs. He won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at the track in late November, his third competitive race at Churchill Downs. Honor Marie has two wins and a runner-up over those three starts, improving his speed figures in each race.

Honor Marie also has pedigree on his side as the son of Honor Code, who won multiple Grade 1 stakes races in 2015. While Honor Marie's trainer, Whit Beckman, is a bit of an unknown, he was a former assistant of two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher as well as four-time Trainer of the Year Chad Brown. Honor Marie finished fifth in his lone start away from Churchill Downs, but that shouldn't weigh as much as his other starts considering where the Kentucky Derby 2024 takes place. He's clearly comfortable at the venue, a big reason why Demling is so high on him at these long odds. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures