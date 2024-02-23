The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs and the early leader in the 2024 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings is Sierra Leone after his win in the Risen Star Stakes last weekend. The three-year-old was sired by Gun Runner out of the Malibu Moon mare Heavenly Love and he already has a win and a runner-up finish in graded stakes races during his short career. Sierra Leone is the early 6-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds with his 55 points already likely enough to earn him an invitation to the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup.

A bet on all other three-year-olds will pay 5-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures and there will be hundreds of Kentucky Derby hopefuls running in prep races this season.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. In fact, Demling says the winner of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile barely hits the board at Churchill Downs. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has already run four times and he was the first horse from this three-year-old crop to crack the $1 million mark in career earnings thanks to a win at the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

However, he followed that up with a disappointing third-place run in the Holy Bull Stakes earlier this month and was also seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October. Pletcher and Repole Stables are proven connections, but sire City of Light only ran 10 furlongs once in his career, finishing a disappointing third as the heavy favorite at the 2018 Hollywood Gold Cup. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. With a trainer in Whit Beckmen who isn't as well known, Honor Marie is seemingly flying under the radar in early 2024 Kentucky Derby handicapping.

The three-year old had a strong 2023 campaign at Churchill Downs. He won a maiden special weight race there last September and followed that up with a runner-up performance in an allowance race in late October. The competition stepped up at the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club in late November, but he responded with a win over Real Men Violin and Stretch Ride. His fifth-place showing at the Risen Star raises concerns, but Demling is intrigued by the upside of this longshot option. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures