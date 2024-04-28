It's almost time for the 150th Kentucky Derby. One of the most famous horse racing events in the world takes place on the first Saturday of May annually. One week before the horses enter the starting gates for the fastest two minutes in sports, the post draw was held to determine each horse's starting position at Churchill Downs.

The morning-line favorite is Fierceness at 5/2, who will start out of the No. 17 gate. Trainer Todd Pletcher brings another big name to Churchill Downs looking for his third career Kentucky Derby win and first since 2017. Another early favorite is Sierra Leone at 3-1, who is trained by Chad Brown. The native of New York is looking for his first Kentucky Derby win to go along with his pair of victories at the Preakness Stakes.

The winner of the 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby will look to join the 13 Triple Crown winners in history. The last came in 2018 with Justify as the horse easily swept all three legs of the Triple Crown at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Check out the list of previous 149 winners before the action kicks off on May 4.

2024 Kentucky Derby post positions

Dornoch (20-1) Sierra Leone (3-1) Mystik Dan (20-1) Catching Freedom (8-1) Catalytic (30-1) Just Steel (20-1) Honor Marie (20-1) Just a Touch (10-1) Encino (20-1) T O Password (30-1)

Forever Young (10-1) Track Phantom (20-1) West Saratoga (50-1) Endlessly (30-1) Domestic Product (30-1) Grand Mo the First (50-1) Fierceness (5/2) Stronghold (20-1) Resilience (20-1) Society Man (50-1)

2024 Kentucky Derby odds (sorted)