The 2024 Triple Crown season kicks off Saturday, May 4 when the country's best 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in one of the world's most prestigious races, the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Florida Derby winner Fierceness, who is trained by Todd Pletcher, is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Blue Grass Stakes champ Sierra Leone is not far behind at 7-2. Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom (8-1), Japanese invader Forever Young (10-1) and Fountain of Youth Stakes hero Dornoch (12-1) round out the top five choices in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. The winner of the Kentucky Derby will look to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes and become just the 14th Triple Crown champion of all-time.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. A son of 2019 Pegasus World Cup winner City of Light, Fierceness already has earned more than $1.7 million in his career, the second most in the field, behind only UAE Derby winner Forever Young ($2.0 million).

He is coming off a wire-to-wire win in the Florida Derby in which he was able to dictate the running from the start. But Yu expects a different scenario on the first Saturday in May. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a huge longshot at 20-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. Just a Touch has raced just three times in his career. He won his career debut on Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park before finishing second in the Gotham Stakes on March 2 at Aqueduct.

In his last start, the Blue Grass, he took over the lead at the eighth pole, but could not hold off the late-running Sierra Leone. The runner-up finish earned him a career-best 96 Beyer Speed Figure. "This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

