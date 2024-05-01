Horses who like to rally from well off the pace will try to continue the recent success of deep closers in the Run for the Roses when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Come-from-behind horses have won the last two editions of the Kentucky Derby, with 80-1 longshot Rich Strike winning in 2022 and 15-1 shot Mage last year. The top late runners in this year's 20-horse 2024 Kentucky Derby field are led by Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone, who's 3-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, Louisiana Derby champ Catching Freedom (8-1), and Kentucky Jockey Club winner Honor Marie (20-1).

Florida Derby winner Fierceness, who likes to set the pace, is the 5-2 favorite among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. Fierceness has shown plenty of promise during his career, including his dominant win in the Florida Derby at the end of March. He has also shown plenty of inconsistency, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October and third in the Holy Bull Stakes in February.

He has not proven he can overcome adversity in a race, and there is always plenty of adversity to be had in a mammoth 20-horse field at Churchill Downs. Yu is not questioning Fierceness' talent, but she feels better about choosing a more consistent horse on Saturday.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Brad Cox, Just a Touch has been impressive since his debut, winning his first race by more than four lengths. He is coming off a 1½-length defeat to Sierra Leone in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Though he is one of the most lightly raced horses in the 2024 Kentucky Derby posts, with just three career starts, inexperience has not been the disadvantage in the Kentucky Derby as it used to be. Horses with just three previous starts have won twice in the last six years. "This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders