Trainer Chad Brown will try to win the Kentucky Derby for the first time in his career when he sends out Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone in the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. The 45-year-old Brown, whose horses have won more than 2,600 races and $281 million in purses in his career, has started seven horses in the Kentucky Derby without a win. His best finish came in 2018, when Good Magic ran second behind eventual Triple Crown winner Justify. This year, Brown has a strong contender in Sierra Leone, who is 7-2 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Only the Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness, the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, is shorter.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Fierceness has three wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a resounding victory in the Florida Derby, which earned a 110 Beyer Speed Figure, the best in the field.

But Fierceness was able to set a moderate pace on the lead that day after the other speed horse in the race, Hades, broke poorly from the starting gate. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a huge longshot at 20-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. Just a Touch is trying to become just the third horse since 1882 to win the Kentucky Derby without having raced at age 2. One of those horses was his sire, Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

Yu likes that Just a Touch has tactical speed, which should allow him to stay in front of traffic in the 20-horse Derby field. In his last race, the Blue Grass Stakes, he did just that until being caught by Sierra Leone. "This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders